Madhya Pradesh: Man held, sandalwood seized in Sehore

Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for cutting sandalwood trees, the police said on Wednesday. Equipment for felling trees and sandalwood logswere confiscated from him.

According to reports, on getting information that a man was sitting with a plastic bag, containing pieces of sandalwood, in Imlia village, the police rushed to the spot.

As soon as the man saw the police team, he was trying to run away, but the cops caught him.

The police found the pieces sandalwood in the plastic bag. The pieces of sandalwood, weighing more than 21kg, were worth Rs 42,000.

The man identified himself as Sayeed Khan, a resident of Imlia village. The accused had cut off the branches of sandalwood tree near Badli Patan dam in Manpura village. He was going to sell those logs, the police said.