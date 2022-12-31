Madhya Pradesh: Mystery shrouds death of middle-aged man in Sehore, kin demand fair probe

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Kin of a man who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Kahiri dam of Sehore a few days ago have approached the Superintendent of police (SP) on Saturday. Submitting an application to the SP, the kin of the deceased man have demanded fair probe in the matter.

The woman who handed over the application to the SP has been identified as Babli Bai Ahirwar. Ahirwar told the police that her neighbour, Nilesh Manjhi (21) took her husband Vijay Ahirwar for fishing at the Kahiri dam on December 21.

When her husband did not return for a long time, Babli enquired about the same from Manjhi’s kin, who said that he might return till morning. However, Babli received the shocking news of Ahirwar’s death the next morning.

She further alleged that the police were also present on the spot, who extricated Vijay’s body which was lying inside a pit and the officials made their son sign a blank paper. Alleging foul play, Babli has demanded a fair probe in the case.

In-charge of Mandi police station, Hari Singh Parmar stated that further probe is underway in the case.