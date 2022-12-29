Madhya Pradesh: Woman dies during childbirth, kin blame doctors in Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old woman died at the Sehore district hospital during childbirth on Thursday.

The family members of the woman alleged that she died because of the negligence by the gynaecologist and other doctors of the hospital. They also staged a sit-in outside the mortuary of the hospital.

The woman, identified as Ranu Suryawanshi was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night. Gynaecologist at the hospital, Dr Nidhi Agrawal, operated uponher on Thursday, when she died.

When the kin of the woman came to know about it, they created a ruckus on the hospital premises, alleging that she died becausethe doctors did not pay adequate attention to her.

The husband of the woman Rohit Suryawanshi alleged the doctors had not informed him before operating on her.

After the post mortem, the kin of the woman kept the body outside the mortuary and held a demonstration, demanding action against the hospital management.

On getting information, the Kotwali police rushed to the post and quelled the angry relatives of the woman.

Civil surgeon of the hospital, Dr Pravir Gupta,said that the reason behind the death of the woman would be ascertained only after the arrival of post-mortem reports.