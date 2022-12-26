e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Three booked for thrashing tea kiosk operators in Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Three booked for thrashing tea kiosk operators in Sehore

The police added that the tea kiosk operators have sustained grievous injuries in the incident and the matter is being probed

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The AnusuchitJaatiJanjati Kalyan police (AJAK police) of Sehore have lodged a complaint against three men for thrashing two tea kiosk operators in the town, the police said.

The AJAK police have identified the victims as Saurabh Suryawanshi and Vishal Malviya, who operate a tea kiosk in the Mandi area of the town. A man identified as Jatin Rajput had some outstanding amount, yet to be paid to the kiosk operators, to ask for which, Saurabh called up Rajput on Saturday night.

Enraged due to the same, Rajput, Shubham Rai and Satyam Rai came to the kiosk on Sunday night at around 9 pm and hurled casteist slurs at them. Following this, the trio also assaulted the kiosk operators physically, due to which, they sustained grievous injuries.

The victims approached the AJAK police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Their treatment is underway at the Sehore district hospital, the police said.

article-image

