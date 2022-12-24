Madhya Pradesh: Man throws acid on brother over family dispute, probe underway in Sehore

Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between two brothers turned ugly when one of them threw acid on another in Ashta town of Sehore on Saturday, the police said.

The police added that the man suffered grievous burns and was rushed to the Ashta Civil hospital.

As per the statements of Ashta police station officials, the incident took place on Saturday morning in the Jummapura locality of the town. The police learnt that two brother used to reside in Jummapura along with their families and did not get along well with each other. Frequent arguments used to take place between the brothers, the police said.

On Saturday morning, one of them, named Maqsood Khan, along with his wife,went near the pipe installed in the vicinity of their house to fill water in the tank. However, when the duo reached near the pipe, they found that the pipe had burst.

When Maqsood approached his brother Kausar to complain about the same, Kausar threw acid on Maqsood’s face in a fit of rage. He was immediately rushed to the Ashta civil hospital, where his treatment is underway.

The police were informed, who reached Khan’s house and recorded his wife’s statements. Further investigations are underway in the case, the police said.