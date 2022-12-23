Madhya Pradesh: Newborn dies after birth, kin blame hospital management in Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn died a few minutes after his birth at the Sehore district hospital on Thursday night. The mother of the baby Ritu and her relatives alleged that the tragedy had taken place because of the negligence of the gynaecologist and that of the hospital administration.

Sister-in-law of the woman who gave birth to the baby, Asha Nagar said Ritu, who was expecting a baby, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. She added that Ritu was experiencing labour pain too, but the hospital administration allegedly did not pay heed to her medical issues and did not dispense the required treatment.

Asha then went on to say that the gynaecologist posted at the hospital, identified as Nidhi Agarwal approached them to consult her at her private clinic for safe delivery, but they did not cater to her demand. She said that Agarwal was irked due to the same and thus, did not perform the delivery operation properly on Thursday night, leading to the death of the new-born.

Asha has even approached the Collector of Sehore, Praveen Singh and demanded a probe in the matter. Dr Nidhi Agarwalcould not be contacted when her take sought on the issue was sought.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon of Sehore district hospital, Dr Pravir Gupta has assured of fair probe in the case.

Two students commit suicide in Sehore

Two school students died by suicide in separate incidents in Sehore on Thursday, the police said. In the first case, the student who took the extreme step has been identified as Aakash Parmar (17), a resident of Freeganj, who hanged himself to death. Another student who died by hanging has been identified as Sapna Vamaniya, a second year BA student at Sehroe PG college. SHOs of the respective police stations have said that the reason behind the suicide was not known and further investigations are on to ascertain it.