Madhya Pradesh: Sehore municipality to issue notice to PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Sehore municipality has initiated a ward-wise survey to ramp up the construction works of PM Awas yojana accommodations, the municipality officials said on Thursday.

The officials added that as unearthed during the survey, several beneficiaries of the scheme have received the installment amount, but are not serious for construction works.

The Sehore municipality officials said that the move to conduct surveys in every ward for PM Aawas yojana came after numerous questions were raised on Sehore municipality regarding the implementation of the scheme. Chief Municipal Officer (CMO), Yogendra Patel has constituted teams that will conduct survey in all the wards.

It came to light in the first stage of the survey that as many as 2360 accommodations are to be built under PM Awas yojana. 736 beneficiaries who have received the installment amount have not begun with the construction of the accommodations.

Assistant Engineer of Sehore municipality, Deepak Sharma stated that 15 wards have been surveyed within two days, during which it was unearthed that some beneficiaries have not begun the construction work, while plaster works of some accommodations is pending.

CMO Patel stated on the issue that the ones who have not begun the construction works have been identified and will be issued notice, if they do not begin with the same soon.