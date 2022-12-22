e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Crackdown on those who smoke in public places

Citizens found smoking and spitting tobacco in railway station, bus stand, hospital premises were challaned

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the National Tobacco Control Program(NTCP), challan action was taken under COTPA (cigarette and other tobacco products act) in state capital.

Citizens found smoking and spitting tobacco in railway station, bus stand, hospital premises were challaned. Under which a fine of Rs 210 was imposed on 6 people and instruction was given not to smoke in public places.

The action was taken by the district team of NTCP under the direction of Chief Medical and Health Officer Bhopal Dr. Prabhakar Tiwari. During the proceedings, when a person obstructed, the police intervened.

In order to discourage the use of tobacco and create awareness about not smoking in public places, activities under the COTPA will be organized continuously in the district.

article-image

