Bhopal: College student hit by bus, dies

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 11:21 PM IST
Picture for representation
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old youth was hit by a speeding city bus near Visarjan Ghat of Khajuri Sadak, police said on Wednesday.

Khajuri Sadak police station house officer Sandhya Mishra told Free Press that the youth who died in the accident had been identified as Ankit Verma (21), student of a private college in Bhopal. SHO Mishra stated that the accident took place at 9.15 pm on Tuesday when Verma was walking down the road in front of Visarjan ghat.

When Verma reached the road turn, a speeding city bus coming from the opposite side mowed him down, following which he sustained grievous injuries. The bus driver sped away from the location.

The locals gathered on the spot and rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police were informed who referred Verma’s body for post-mortem and began probing the matter. The police are sifting through the CCTV footage for leads pertaining to bus driver, Mishra said.

