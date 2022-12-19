Bhopal: City’s self-defence academies teeming with women trainees

Representative Image | Image via Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty two-year-old Ayushi Maheshwari, who could hardly face eve-teasers two months ago, turned a toughie after joining a self-defence academy in Bhopal. Similar is the saga of 850 other girls, who have taken up the baton to ensure their safety amid rising cases of stalking, molestation and eve-teasing in state capital.

This was revealed that when Free Press visited self-defence academies in the city, which are just four in number but sufficient enough to train a decent number of women willing to give a befitting reply to stalkers and molesters. Women of all age groups - from school goers to college students and those employed - can be seen learning and practising the nuances of self-defence.

Out of four academies teaching self defence in Bhopal, the highest footfall of women was witnessed in Rana’s academy. Their count stands close to 300.

Apart from Rana’s academy, Deepak self-defence academy, HIT Fitness club and LEE academy also imparting training in self-defence. Nearly 135 women undergo training daily at all branches of Deepak academy, followed by 55 and 60 women students at HIT fitness club and LEE academy respectively.

Schools raise caution

Founder of Rana self-defence academy and former national karate and kickboxing champion Vijendra Rana told Free Press that apart from training imparted to girls at all branches of the academy, Bhopal schools have also raised caution about minor girls’ safety. As a result, training programmes are conducted at schools in Bhopal. About 300 school girls of Bhopal are trained in self-defence every month.