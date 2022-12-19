Bhopal: Biker dies after being hit by speeding car

Picture for representation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car hit a bike-borne man on Monday morning near a private petrol pump located in Berasia area of Bhopal, the police said. The grievously injured biker died during treatment at the community health centre.

The police added that the car driver sped away from the spot after hitting the biker.

SHO of Berasia police station, Girish Tripathi, told Free Press that the biker Raja Sahariya (42), was heading to Bhopal on Monday morning when he met with the accident.

As the biker neared the petrol pump, a speeding car hit him. The biker was dragged by the car to some distance. The car driver sped away from the spot, while the locals rushed the grievously injured biker to community health centre in Berasia. He died during the treatment. “The police have registered a case against the driver and efforts are on to nab him,” SHO Tripathi said.