e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Biker dies after being hit by speeding car

Bhopal: Biker dies after being hit by speeding car

The police added that the car driver sped away from the spot after hitting the biker

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car hit a bike-borne man on Monday morning near a private petrol pump located in Berasia area of Bhopal, the police said. The grievously injured biker died during treatment at the community health centre.

The police added that the car driver sped away from the spot after hitting the biker.  

SHO of Berasia police station, Girish Tripathi, told Free Press that the biker Raja Sahariya (42), was heading to Bhopal on Monday morning when he met with the accident.

As the biker neared the petrol pump, a speeding car hit him. The biker was dragged by the car to some distance. The car driver sped away from the spot, while the locals rushed the grievously injured biker to community health centre in Berasia. He died during the treatment. “The police have registered a case against the driver and efforts are on to nab him,” SHO Tripathi said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Vikram awardees are eligible for government jobs, says Yashodhara Raje Scindia
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Chouhan’s speeches in House to be in book form soon

Bhopal: Chouhan’s speeches in House to be in book form soon

Nakul Nath blabbers: His rally drew more crowd than Rahul Bharat Jodo Yadra did

Nakul Nath blabbers: His rally drew more crowd than Rahul Bharat Jodo Yadra did

Bhopal: CM felicitates urban bodies for revenue collection, cleanliness

Bhopal: CM felicitates urban bodies for revenue collection, cleanliness

Bhopal: Confusion prevails over discussion on no-trust move in Assembly; the ball is in Speaker’s...

Bhopal: Confusion prevails over discussion on no-trust move in Assembly; the ball is in Speaker’s...

Bhopal: Opposition gives information of No Confidence Motion proposal to Speaker

Bhopal: Opposition gives information of No Confidence Motion proposal to Speaker