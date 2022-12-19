Bhopal: Vikram awardees are eligible for government jobs, says Yashodhara Raje Scindia

Madhya Pradesh sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are provisions to give government job to Vikram Awardees on the class III and IV category posts, said sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia in a written reply to a question raised by Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla, here on Monday. The five day winter session of Assembly began on Monday.

Congress legislator Sanjay Shukla had raised a question on facilities and employment being given by state government to Vikram awardees and also recipients of other sports awards.

In a written reply, the minister said state government provides job to the sports personnel who have been given Vikram Awards and other awards and they are appointed on the vacant posts in various departments. The jobs are given on the basis of their qualifications as there is provision to appoint them on the class III or IV category posts, read the minister’s reply.

Besides, as per the state home department rule-2021, maximum 10 sub inspectors and 50 constables can be appointed on a financial year.

The statement further read that there is no provision on giving sports ground on lease to the institutes engaged in sports activities.

