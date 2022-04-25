e-Paper Get App
Back in 90s and early 2000s birthday parties were like THIS! IAS Officer's post will make you nostalgic

Hey 90s kid, remember the birthday celebrations during your times?

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Twitter@AwanishSharan
Hey 90s kid, remember the birthday celebrations during your times? Being invited to your friend's home, singing along to cut the cake with the birthday hat, balloons and text cut outs on the wall and the highlight being the yummy meal served there! Nostalgic enough, right?

The recent photo shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan shows snacks such as samosa, gulab jamun, biscuits and namkeen being served in paper plates. “80s - 90s Kid’s Birthday Party Snacks,” read the photo caption.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 02:45 PM IST