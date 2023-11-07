'Bacha Paida Kaisa Hota Hai, Practical Kardo': Teacher Gives Befitting Reply To NEET Aspirant's Vulgar Comment During Her Biology Class On YouTube (WATCH)

Rakshita Singh who runs a YouTube channel educating NEET-UG aspirants reacted to a vulgar comment on her Biology lesson video. She was probably taking an online session on reproduction when a comment was made in bad light. The viewer asked her to carry out a practical of the process while demonstrating to them the details about it. Singh raised her voice at the indecent comment by giving a befitting reply to it. WATCH VIDEO

A look into the viewer's comment

It was learned that the teacher was instructing people on "Photosynthesis in higher plants" and discussing the role of pigments there when a YouTuber user named Navneet dropped an out-of-the-context comment. He wrote to the Biology teacher: "Bacha kaise paida hota h mam, mam practical kar do (How are kids born, show practically)."

Here's how Biology teacher Rakshita Singh replied

She gave a kicking reply to the comment and asked the person to check with his mother for details. In her befitting reply, she said: "Mummy se karwaale (Ask a practical from your mother)." "Mummy ne toh kiya hai. Dekh beta mein toh unmarried hu. Merko toh practical knowledge hai nahi. Mummy ne kar rakha hai. Mummy se puch (Mother has done it. See, kid, I'm unmarried. I don't have a practical knowledge of it. Mother has done it, ask her)," Singh adds while slamming the user. WATCH FULL VIDEO Of her YouTube Lecture Here

"Don't get bullied": Rakshita Singh

Sharing the instance and her stand on Instagram, Singh asked female teachers to not get bullied by such sexual comments passed at them. "Dear female teachers, don't get bullied," she screamed aloud while breaking the silence over an ordeal she went through in the past.

"I started teaching 4 years back, and during my initial days - I was taking a class at 6 am and a guy came & he was like: Rakshita tumko dekh k hilaa rha hu (I'm masturbating seeing you)” and Mai itna anxious hogyi and i cried thoda sa and uske baad aage class lene ka himat nahi hua and I cancelled the class (This made me anxious, cry, and cancel the class)," she wrote on Instagram.

She added, "But based on my past 4 years of online experience, I personally don’t reply politely to comments like these... Kitni female teachers isi reason k vajah se nahi padha paati h! Some people make videos like - Best looking female teachers of country! Bro atleast ye profession ko beauty standards mai dalna baandh krdo (Many female teachers are unable to teach due to this reason.. keep away this profession from beauty standards)."

Quashing speculations on whether the video lecture was related to human reproduction or sex education, Singh clarified she was teaching a plant-based concept when the spam text popped up on the live chat. "Like this was literally a Plant Physiology class! Where I am teaching Photosynthesis (sic)," she wrote.

