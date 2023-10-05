Viral Video: Student Slaps Physics Wallah Teacher With A Slipper In Live Class; Watch

A shocking incident took place during a live class allegedly on the Physics Wallah app recently when a purported student slapped a teacher with a slipper.

A video of the incident is going viral where a teacher is seen getting beaten by the student with a slipper in his right hand during a live class. The teacher is seen ducking when the student charges towards him to hit with slippers.

The student then picks up his slipper and leaves as seen in the 9-second video.

It is not known what prompted him to attack the teacher but the video has gone viral on social media since Thursday evening.

We'll update you more about the case once we fetch more details.

Meanwhile, the Edtech firm is planning to expand its counselling centres for students’ well-being to 18 cities, the company said.

The company has a team of experienced counsellors — 17 online and six offline — in Kota and Patna that are run under the name of Prerna.

While online counselling is available for students across the country, Physics Wallah is planning to open offline centres in 16 more cities, reported news agency PTI.

“Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, Physics Wallah has extended its focus beyond academics to address a crucial concern: students’ emotional well-being through its free helpline ‘Prerna’. The helpline will also be expanding its offline presence to 16 more cities, allowing for physical assistance to students,” the firm said in a statement.

