'Babar, you dropped the World Cup': Pak fans blast skipper for missing crucial catch of Ben Stokes in final of 2022 T20 WC

T20 World Cup 2022 has finally come to an end after an enticing finale match between Pakistan and England. Who won? We all know that it was England who made to the trophy with five wickets. Soon after the last ball revealed the win-loss verdict, netizens took to social media sharing their reactions towards the game.
While some congratulated England on their win, cricket fans from Pakistan blamed their team captain for the loss. To the unversed, it was during the 15.3 over of the match that Babar Azam dropped a crucial catch of Ben Stocks, disappointing Pakistan fans.
Check some reactions:
Ben Stokes hit the ball in the air which fell short of long-off where Babar Azam was standing, It appeared Babar Azam did not dive or try to make an attempt to catch the ball which could have jolted the Englishmen as Stokes would have gone back to the pavllion. Stokes looked distraught after hitting that shot but was lucky that it didn't carry to Pak skipper Babar Azam's hands.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)