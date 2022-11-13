'Babar, you dropped the World Cup': Pak fans blast skipper for missing crucial catch of Ben Stokes in final of 2022 T20 WC | Saj Sadiq/Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022 has finally come to an end after an enticing finale match between Pakistan and England. Who won? We all know that it was England who made to the trophy with five wickets. Soon after the last ball revealed the win-loss verdict, netizens took to social media sharing their reactions towards the game.

While some congratulated England on their win, cricket fans from Pakistan blamed their team captain for the loss. To the unversed, it was during the 15.3 over of the match that Babar Azam dropped a crucial catch of Ben Stocks, disappointing Pakistan fans.

Check some reactions:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Babar have some shame... You drop world cup not a catch — Mubashir (@Mobi3178) November 13, 2022

Babar I will not forgive your missing the catch of Ben Stokes #EngvsPak #T20WorldCupFinal — Umair Ali (@DrUmairAli) November 13, 2022

Babar should have taken that catch and Waseem should have used his mind.#ENGvPAK #T20WorldCupFinal — You know what I mean? (@SkipAdIn5) November 13, 2022

Babar bhee team mein kuon hai? Drops catch and doesn’t even put a decent score for the team — Saima (@SaimaAHussain1) November 13, 2022

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ben Stokes hit the ball in the air which fell short of long-off where Babar Azam was standing, It appeared Babar Azam did not dive or try to make an attempt to catch the ball which could have jolted the Englishmen as Stokes would have gone back to the pavllion. Stokes looked distraught after hitting that shot but was lucky that it didn't carry to Pak skipper Babar Azam's hands.