Australia: Hair Dryer Triggers Fire Alarm In Hotel, Ends Up Woman Paying ₹1 Lakh Fine

A woman who was using a hair dryer in a hotel room in Australia landed up in trouble after it shockingly triggered the fire alarm. As soon as the caution was raised at the Novotel Perth Langley, the fire crew arrived only to learn of the erred incident. They fined the woman of huge amount after her hair dryer raised the fire alarm. She faced a $1400 (approximately Rs 1.10 lakh) charge due to the false alert.

She told the media that she was visiting Perth to attend a concert and had initially spent $240 on her stay. While using the room and styling her hair, the fire alarm unexpectedly rang resulting in the fire department rushing to the spot. It was only a few days after checking out from the hotel that she learned about the penalty amount deducted from her bank account.

"They sent no email, I called the hotel, (reception) said it was in their terms and conditions. So if you’re at a buffet and the alarm goes off are they going to charge you for burning your toast," the woman was quoted as saying in news reports.

She learned that the deduction was part of their terms and conditions. After constantly following up with the hotel and contesting the charge, she received a refund, according to reports.