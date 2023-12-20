 Australia: Bride Asks Guests To Pay 'Fine' For Not Attending Her Wedding
Leave the case of uninvited guests, it feels even worse when someone dear to you misses attending your wedding despite promising you to be there. What would you do in such a situation, stop talking to them forever or forgive them? While we aren't sure about your reactions to it, here's what an Australian bride did when people didn't turn up at her wedding and cancelled their visit at the last minute.

The woman who spent a huge amount to book a great venue, arrange special food, and set the stage right for her big day decided to 'fine' guests who ditched attending the wedding. She told the media that she had to manage the expenses and thus devised a plan to make those guests pay for it. About ten of her dear ones didn't make it to the wedding giving excuses. The upset bride ended up charging them with a no-show fee.

“Within the last week, ten guests, who had previously RSVP’d said that they were coming and have now canceled citing that it’s too expensive for them to travel interstate,” she was quoted as saying in media reports. She added that the seats were left empty and made attendees "scrambling to cover their seats."

It was learned that the woman informed people about her wedding details and invited them 18 months ago. Even if she planned it well in advance and communicated the same well, people messed up saving the date and visiting her on the wedding day, leading her to ask them literally pay for it.

