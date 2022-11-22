AUS vs ENG: David Warner throws his cricket glove to young fan at MCG, adorable video goes viral | Twitter

Did you spot the fan moment from the Melbourne Cricket Stadium during AUS vs ENG match? After a fantastic on-field performance by Aussie cricketer David Warner, he was seen sharing an adorable gesture with a lucky fan at the stadium. As the cricketer walked back to the to the dressing room, a little kid grabbed his attention. What next? Warner was seen pulling off his hand gloves, and throwing it towards the young fan. And, yes, that was a catch!

Soon after Warner gave his cricket gloves to the lucky kid, he rushed to its friends inorder to share the joy. The video showing this beautiful moment has gone viral on social media.

Watch

It was during the 39th over that the former Australian team captain gave his wicket to England player by Olly Stone. The 35-year-old hit 8 boundaries and scored two sixes while making 106 runs for the team before being dismissed.