England vs Iran: Iranians want their national football team to lose FIFA WC 2022, here's why

Amid the ongoing protests in Iran inorder to raise voice against the injustice by their government, Iranian were heard suggesting that the want their football team to lose the tournament due its poor representation of people.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 08:42 AM IST
article-image
England vs Iran: Iranians want their national football team to lose FIFA WC 2022, here's why | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
FIFA fever is all across the globe, however, Iran stands different. Since the custodial death (moral police) of a 22-year-old Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini, Iranians have begun their protest to raise voice against their regime. Amid the football world cup being held in Qatar, when the game saw a clash between England and Iran, Iranians hoped that their national team fails the match as well as the big trophy.

But why are people wishing for their country to be defeated? If one doesn't relate or resonate to the football team from their country, and feel that it merely represents the regime and not its citizens, people aren't cheering for the win. This being the case, Iranians opined via social media that they sought Iran's defeat at the football tournament.

"Iran is the only country in the World Cup that its people want their national football team to lose since the team doesn't represent the people but the regime," Iranian activist Masih Alinejad posted on Twitter.

(Disclaimer: The tweet contains disturbing video content)

