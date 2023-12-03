Assembly Election Result 2023: Meme Fest Begins On Social Media As BJP Set To Win MP, Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh

Election Result 2023 Memes |

Social media users closely looking at the vote counting date on the election result day in India shared memes reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) most-likely win in three poll-bound states. Nailing the term 'Modi's guarantee,' jubilant party leaders also reacted online after the saffron party looked to sweep the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Netizens triggered a meme fest on X celebrating BJP's expected victory over Congress.

While some congratulated BJP, others trolled Congress with respect to the early trends on Sunday. Hilarious memes were shared online while reacting to the poll result scenario in the country. Classic meme templates including movie scenes were posted online. Hashtags relating to the big day were spotted trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Check memes below

BJP WINNING ALL THREE STATES

MP , Rajasthan & Chattisgarh



Narendra Modi and Amit shah right now:- #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/B3jTKwqE4U — Mangu Kumar Sahoo (@mangukumarsahoo) December 3, 2023

Exit polls ke basis pe 100kg laddoo order karne ke baad...



Aaj Congress party : pic.twitter.com/aZ6y4a13HS — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) December 3, 2023

Following electoral losses in different states, the Congress party consistently points fingers at the EVM machines. This behavior reflects a party with a mentally unsound approach.#ElectionResults#ChhattisgarhElections2023 #MadhyaPradeshElection2023 #RajasthanElections2023 pic.twitter.com/V1b2ffImky — Rimanshu Gupta (@RimanshuGupta5) December 3, 2023

Assembly Polls Result 2023

South Indian state, Telangana, seemed to not welcome BJP this elections, while it appeared that PM Modi-led party is on its way to form the government in MP, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. In the Telugu-speaking region, Congress was seen leading on more than 60 seats out of the total 119, while Bharat Rashtra Samithi held 36 and BJP 10.

Earlier this year, in November, these states underwent polling. Voting took place in Chhattisgarh in two phases on Nov 7 and 17. In MP, voters inked their fingers blue on November 17. Rajasthan and Telangana held polls on November 25 and 30, respectively.