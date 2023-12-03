 'Only Modi's Guarantee Works In Country': BJP Leaders Hail Prime Minister As Party Set To Win MP, Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh
The BJP leaders hailed 'Modi's guarantee', a termed coined by the Prime Minister during the campaigning for the polls, in retaliation to guarantees promised by the Congress.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
The jubilant BJP leaders and workers hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the saffron party looked to sweep the assembly polls in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh. The BJP leaders hailed 'Modi's guarantee', a termed coined by the Prime Minister during the campaigning for the polls, in retaliation to guarantees promised by the Congress.

BJP set to win MP, Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh has surpassed the halfway mark, leading in 145 seats, while the Congress party is leading in 82 constituencies.

There was suspense in Chhattisgarh initially, but now the BJP has edged slightly ahead of the ruling Congress. The saffron party is leading in 49 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 40 constituencies.

The early trends indicated a tight competition in Rajasthan, but now the BJP has surged ahead in 102 seats, while the ruling Congress is leading in 76 seats.

BJP credits PM Modi for stellar show

Crediting the Prime Minister for the victory in 3 states, several BJP leaders took to social media sites and said only 'Modi's guarantee works in this country'.

"The country has faith in the Prime Minister's guarantee!" said union minister Nitin Gadkari on X, posting a picture of the Prime Minister with #ModiKiGuarantee.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, echoing the same sentiments, wrote, "Only one guarantee runs in the country."

Other ministers and BJP leaders like Smriti Irani, Kiren Rijiju, Sambit Patra and others also made similar posts on social media with same picture and hashtag crediting the Prime Minister for the massive win.

Rajasthan Poll Results 2023: 6 Reasons Why Congress Could Not Retain Desert State
