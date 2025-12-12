 Assault Caught On Camera: Miscreants On Bike Slap Passerby Woman In UP's Hathras, Flees Away In Moments; VIDEO
Assault Caught On Camera: Miscreants On Bike Slap Passerby Woman In UP's Hathras, Flees Away In Moments; VIDEO

A shocking case of public harassment has emerged from Sikandra Rao town in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, where three miscreants riding triple-seat on a motorcycle assaulted a woman walking on the roadside. The disturbing act, captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby, has gone viral on social media and triggered widespread anger.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Caught On Camera: Miscreants On Bike Slap Passerby Woman, Flees Away In Moments; VIDEO | X @SachinGuptaUP

The footage shows two women walking together on a quiet stretch of road. Seconds later, a motorcycle carrying three young men approaches them from the opposite direction. As the bike comes dangerously close, the man sitting in the middle suddenly stretches out his hand and slaps one of the women hard across the face. The assailants speed away immediately, leaving the victim shocked, confused and looking back to understand what had just happened.

WATCH VIDEO:

Social media users have strongly condemned the behaviour, calling it a sign of rising street harassment and growing disregard for women’s safety in public spaces. Many expressed concern over how confidently the miscreants carried out the assault, knowing it was a crowded area with CCTV cameras installed. The incident has renewed calls for stricter enforcement against eve-teasing, triple-seating on bikes and rash driving.

Local residents claim such acts have become increasingly common on certain stretches of the town, where groups of youths roam around on motorbikes, often without fear of consequences.

So far, authorities have not released an official statement regarding the incident. It remains unclear whether the victim has filed a complaint or if the police have initiated a search to identify the accused. However, with the video continuing to circulate widely, pressure is mounting on authorities to take swift action.

