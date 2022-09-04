Asia Cup 2022: Twitterati share hilarious memes ahead of India vs Pakistan match

India vs Pakistan match meme | Twitter

It's another Sunday and the wait for archrivals competing for the Asia Cup 2022 is soon to begin. Today, at 7.30 pm IST, Rohit Sharma led Indian cricket team would play against Babar Azam's Pakistan team at the Dubai International Stadium.

In the last game against Pakistan, Rahul Dravid promoted Jadeja to number four to keep the left-right combination going in the top six, as Rishabh Pant was dropped from the playing XI. Meanwhile, when the camera panned to the audience, the cricketer's rumoured girlfriend Urvashi Rautela was spotted to become subject to social media trolls.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya, after his spell of 3-25, took India home in a tense chase of 148 with a six over long-on. Now, ahead of the Super 4 stages of the Asia Cup 2022, fans have marked their excitement towards India-Pakistan clash with hilarious memes and GIFs on Twitter.

Take a look at some reactions:

Match between ind vs pak on sunday again.



Le Pakistan team :#INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/WUqW13JNMj — Italiya Meet (@ItaliyaMeet3) September 3, 2022

#INDvsPAK2022

Naseem Shah to bowl the first over

Meanwhile KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/hVLAKDUkpl — Ahmed Abbasi 🇵🇰 (@Ahmed_Naeem62) September 3, 2022

Hassan Ali right now after the injury of Shahnawaaz Dahani:#INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/v6PFt8VfL8 — NihaL khaN 🇵🇰❤️ (@NihaLkh39886105) September 4, 2022

Pak vs Ind match arrives le Pak players 🫡#INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/UeCenqKHhB — MùZáMmíL ✨| (@Oyy__MuzaMmiL) September 4, 2022

#INDvsPAK2022 best luck both teams love you 🇮🇳 Pakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Z22YKvsPKp — Roman Khan (@Romankhan2030) September 4, 2022