Urvashi Rautela attends IND vs PAK match at Dubai stadium, welcomed by memes over Rishabh Pant's 'Evil smile'

In India's opening game towards the Asia Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma and company defeated Pakistan by a margin of five wickets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
Urvashi Rautela, Rishabh Pant | Viral photos via Twitter

Urvashi Rautela was seen attending the much-awaited India vs Pakistan cricket match at the Dubai stadium last evening. The actress who had earlier made a statement that she doesn't watch cricket was caught on camera for physically having made to the seats of the live match. However, it was noted that Rishabh Pant wasn't on field yesterday to play IND vs PAK for the Asia Cup 2022.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Urvashi reposted a post shared by a fan page and wrote, "India vs Pak." To her potential disappointment, the Indian cricket team choose Dinesh Karthik for the game instead of Pant.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress was seen with not-so-happy facial expressions which followed to attract memes and jokes in sync with the rumoured cricketer's 'Evil smile' reactions.

Urvashi Rautela watching cricket

Urvashi Rautela watching cricket | Instagram

Twitterati troll Urvashi Rautela with Rishabh Pant's 'Evil smile,' check tweets:

India completed the chase with 2 balls remaining in the crucial match. The hit the target score of 148 runs after bundling out the Pakistan team. Forging a decisive 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja set the stage for the country's resounding victory.

