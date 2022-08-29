Urvashi Rautela attends IND vs PAK match at Dubai stadium, welcomed by memes over Rishabh Pant's 'Evil smile'

Urvashi Rautela, Rishabh Pant | Viral photos via Twitter

Urvashi Rautela was seen attending the much-awaited India vs Pakistan cricket match at the Dubai stadium last evening. The actress who had earlier made a statement that she doesn't watch cricket was caught on camera for physically having made to the seats of the live match. However, it was noted that Rishabh Pant wasn't on field yesterday to play IND vs PAK for the Asia Cup 2022.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Urvashi reposted a post shared by a fan page and wrote, "India vs Pak." To her potential disappointment, the Indian cricket team choose Dinesh Karthik for the game instead of Pant.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress was seen with not-so-happy facial expressions which followed to attract memes and jokes in sync with the rumoured cricketer's 'Evil smile' reactions.

Urvashi Rautela watching cricket | Instagram

Twitterati troll Urvashi Rautela with Rishabh Pant's 'Evil smile,' check tweets:

Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela at the stadium

Rishabh pant expression 🤣🤣🤣#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/NMFcnAYlON — 🔔👑 (@superking1818) August 28, 2022

Only person having evil laugh after seeing urvashi rautela in the stadium#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/MDfylgxivC — a. (@abhaysrivastavv) August 28, 2022

Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela were spotted watching the match together on the field🫂#INDvsPAK #RishabhPant #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/DhEnUltY31 — 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥 (@IAmRahulAkkian) August 28, 2022

Pant and Urvashi Rautela in the stadium today. pic.twitter.com/buSa5aFm5a — yaarivanu_unknownu (@memesmaadonu) August 28, 2022

In India's opening game towards the Asia Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma and company defeated Pakistan by a margin of five wickets.

India completed the chase with 2 balls remaining in the crucial match. The hit the target score of 148 runs after bundling out the Pakistan team. Forging a decisive 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja set the stage for the country's resounding victory.