Asia Cup 2022: Did PM Narendra Modi attend India vs Pakistan match in Dubai? Here's what we found; watch video

PM Narendra Modi spotted at India vs Pakistan match of Asia Cup 2022 | Twitter

Fans can go to any extent to enjoy and spread vibes of their favourite game, isn't it? In a video going viral on social media, we could see a man dressed similar to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheering to what appears a cricket match. However, it isn't Modi himself at the stadium.

To sports enthusiasts and cricket fans, this video might seem familiar as it was viral in the past. In 2019, during the ICC World Cup, a man was dressed in a white kurta along a brown overcoat, and to ace the look - he also wore a face mask of the PM. The same clip has surfaced on the internet soon after India's win from Dubai at Asia Cup 2022.

Watch video:

In India's opening game towards for the Asian Cup, the country defeated Pakistan by a margin of five wickets. India completed the chase with 2 balls remaining in the crucial match. The hit the target score of 148 runs after bundling out the Pakistan team. Forging a decisive 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja set the stage for the country's resounding victory.

The Indian Prime Minister on Sunday congratulated Rohit Sharma led national cricket team for winning over Pakistan in the initial match towards Asia Cup 2022. Modi tweeted, "Team India put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's Asia Cup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory."

#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2022