Updated on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

As Zomato and Swiggy face technical glitch, netizens react with hilarious memes

FPJ Web Desk
As online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy faced technical glitches, netizens posted hilarious memes on Twitter.

"So Swiggy and Zomato not working. Guess I have to get up and walk to my kitchen. #swiggy #zomato," wrote one user.

"When you finally decide on what to order, both #swiggy and #zomato give up on you! :/ Sighssss :/," wrote another.

Check all the reactions here:

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 09:44 PM IST