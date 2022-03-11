As Zomato and Swiggy face technical glitch, netizens react with hilarious memes

As online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy faced technical glitches, netizens posted hilarious memes on Twitter.

"So Swiggy and Zomato not working. Guess I have to get up and walk to my kitchen. #swiggy #zomato," wrote one user.

"When you finally decide on what to order, both #swiggy and #zomato give up on you! :/ Sighssss :/," wrote another.

Check all the reactions here:

So Swiggy and Zomato not working. Guess I have to get up and walk to my kitchen. #swiggy #zomato — CJShank (@CJShashank) March 11, 2022

When you finally decide on what to order, both #swiggy and #zomato give up on you! :/ Sighssss :/ — Sayli Khadilkar (@_sigh_li) March 11, 2022

Advertisement

Morning reached @cultfitOfficial 5 mins late and they sent me back home. Had to work until 9 on a Friday night 😪😪

And now both @swiggy_in and @zomato are down and I’m super hungry 😢 #Zomato #swiggy pic.twitter.com/oFkabyfa3o — Monica Reddy (@reddy_monica) March 11, 2022

Advertisement

Haan Doobey Haan Doobey Uff Yeh Trending List 😂#Swiggy #Zomato pic.twitter.com/C90z1ZKu4Z — Sidharth Malhotra Supremacy (@SupremacySid) March 11, 2022

Morning reached @cultfitOfficial 5 mins late and they sent me back home. Had to work until 9 on a Friday night 😪😪

And now both @swiggy_in and @zomato are down and I’m super hungry 😢 #Zomato #swiggy pic.twitter.com/oFkabyfa3o — Monica Reddy (@reddy_monica) March 11, 2022

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on suburban sections on Sunday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 09:44 PM IST