As Zomato and Swiggy face technical glitch, netizens react with hilarious memes

As online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy faced technical glitches, netizens posted hilarious memes on Twitter.
"So Swiggy and Zomato not working. Guess I have to get up and walk to my kitchen. #swiggy #zomato," wrote one user.
"When you finally decide on what to order, both #swiggy and #zomato give up on you! :/ Sighssss :/," wrote another.
Check all the reactions here:
So Swiggy and Zomato not working. Guess I have to get up and walk to my kitchen. #swiggy #zomato— CJShank (@CJShashank) March 11, 2022
When you finally decide on what to order, both #swiggy and #zomato give up on you! :/ Sighssss :/— Sayli Khadilkar (@_sigh_li) March 11, 2022
#Zomato, #Swiggy : pic.twitter.com/YpiU8Ms6Ji— whole Punjab & Harayana (@justburself24) March 11, 2022
Morning reached @cultfitOfficial 5 mins late and they sent me back home. Had to work until 9 on a Friday night 😪😪— Monica Reddy (@reddy_monica) March 11, 2022
And now both @swiggy_in and @zomato are down and I’m super hungry 😢 #Zomato #swiggy pic.twitter.com/oFkabyfa3o
When both zomato and Swiggy down !#Zomato #swiggy #zomatoswiggy #zomatodown pic.twitter.com/VOGgqwOJN5— Amit🇮🇳 (@amessit10) March 11, 2022
People going to twitter after #Zomato app down #Zomato pic.twitter.com/3uMiGqSwYl— Dr.Mayank ⚕️ (@iamdocmayank) March 11, 2022
Haan Doobey Haan Doobey Uff Yeh Trending List 😂#Swiggy #Zomato pic.twitter.com/C90z1ZKu4Z— Sidharth Malhotra Supremacy (@SupremacySid) March 11, 2022
