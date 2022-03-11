Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on suburban sections on Sunday

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on February 13.

The mega block will operate as follows:

Thane-Kalyan Up and Down fast lines from 09.00 am to 5.00 pm.

Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 08.16 am to 04.17 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting as per their respective schedule halts. These services will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their schedule arrival.

Up fast/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 08.40 am to 04.58 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting as per their respective schedule halts. These services will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their schedule arrival.

Kurla-Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 03.54 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 03.47 pm will remain cancelled.

However, special services will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla and Panvel and Vashi during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Trans harbour line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 01:19 PM IST