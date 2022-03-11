Navi Mumbai: Active COVID-19 cases under 100 in NMMC

After almost one and a half years, the number of active cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has come down to under 100.

On March 10, the civic body recorded three new cases while 12 patients for discharge. At present, the number of active cases left in the city is 98.

There is only two persons are admitted at the Covid Care centre at Vashi Exhibition Centre. And a total of 38 persons are at the home-isolation. The rest are getting treatment in hospitals.

Even there are no active cases left under three urban health posts (UHP) of the total 23. The daily new cases of Covid have dropped to a single digit.

Since the civic body achieved 100 percent vaccination, the Thane district administration allowed NMMC to lift restrictions. “The first dose of the vaccine has been given to 100 percent of eligible people and the number of people taking the second dose has reached 98 percent,” said a senior civic official.

Malls, restaurants, theatres, hotels, schools, and other social functions will function with 100 percent capacity.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 12:18 PM IST