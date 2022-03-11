Maharashtra: Pune-Lonavla, Deccan Express locals cancelled today due to metro work

Due to girder laying work at Khadki-Shivajinagar stations, Deccan Express running between Pune-Mumbai-Pune and two to-and-fro Pune-Lonavla local trains are not plying today.
Similarly, Kolhapur-Mumbai-Kolhapur Express and Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express would ply only till Pune today.
ALSO READNavi Mumbai: Villagers’ protest march from Kharghar to Panvel against PMC property tax collection
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Advertisement