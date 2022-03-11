e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

Maharashtra: Pune-Lonavla, Deccan Express locals cancelled today due to metro work

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Due to girder laying work at Khadki-Shivajinagar stations, Deccan Express running between Pune-Mumbai-Pune and two to-and-fro Pune-Lonavla local trains are not plying today.

Similarly, Kolhapur-Mumbai-Kolhapur Express and Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express would ply only till Pune today.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:02 AM IST