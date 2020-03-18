As Donald Trump calls coronavirus 'Chinese virus', #ChinaLiedPeopleDied trends on Twitter

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the novel coronavirus as 'Chinese Virus'. In a tweet Trump wrote, "The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!"

Some Twitter users lashed out at Trump. However, subsequently #ChinaLiedPeopleDied started trending on the microblogging site.

A Twitter user wrote, "China’s first confirmed Coronavirus case was on November 17, 2019. China knew about the virus and the rest of the World didn’t find out about the virus until months later. #ChinaLiedPeopleDied"

Another user said, "Dear China, Kindly stop making viruses in labs and then being so ignorant that you allow them to get to the public where they infect the world. This is not the first time. And then you lied about it and cost lives. F**k your bot army. Truth is truth. #ChinaLiedPeopleDied."

Most users shared a garphic, making claims that China is covering up the actual death toll, has silenced the whistle blower and even rejected help from US and other countries.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: