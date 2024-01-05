Artist Gives Relatable Twist To Retro Song 'Mujhe Rang De' In Viral Video

Viral video |

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's song 'Mujhe Rang De' from the film 'Thakshak' was given a relatable twist by a cartoon artist. Identified as Ana Patankar shared a short reel of her hilarious illustration taking inspiration from the retro beat. What was it all about? It showed not Tabu but an animated character grooving to the tweaked lyrics of the song and reacting to a real-life situation. VIDEO:

The video showed the animated woman vibing to the "Rang De" as "Ring De" while trying to look out for her phone gone missing. Isn't it relatable that we ask people around us to give us a call on our phone number when our device goes out of sight? The scene was represented by Ana with her illustration using the popular Bollywood song from the 1980s.

"(When I can't find my phone) Ring de mujhe," said the artist with her impressive lyrics. Sharing the reel online, she connected with netizens by captioning the post to read: "Does this happen with you? Your phone is near by somewhere…but you can’t find it! Then you have tell someone… “Mujhe Ring De,Mujhe Ring De, Mujhe Ring De, Ring De, Mujhe Ring De (sic)."

Several comments surfaced as the reel went viral on Instagram with thousands of likes and views. "Haha amazing and totally relatable," said a netizen, while another wrote, "Very creative and humorous." Many reacted by sharing laughter emojis.