WATCH: Bus Driver Watches Videos On Mobile While Driving At High Speed On Samruddhi Expressway, Endangers Lives Of Passengers

Bus Driver Watches Videos On Mobile While Driving At High Speed On Samruddhi Expressway

Pune: A shocking video has emerged on social media in which it can be seen that a bus driver endangered the lives of the passengers as he was driving the bus while watching videos on his mobile phone. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the netizens are slamming the bus driver and the agency that owns the bus for their careless behaviour endangering the lives of the passengers and also the other commuters on the road. The bus was moving at high speed and the driver was watching videos on his mobile phone with handsfree in his ears.

The bus was moving at high speed on the Samruddhi Highway

The incident occurred when the bus was en route from Nagpur to Pune and the passengers were onboard the bus. The bus was moving at high speed on the Samruddhi Highway and the driver of the bus was watching videos on his mobile phone while keeping the phone near the steering of the bus and was not bothered about where the bus was heading while watching videos on his phone.

The bus came from the first lane to the middle lane

It can be seen in the video that the bus came from the first lane to the middle lane while the driver was watching a video on his phone and he was not looking at the road. The driver put his and the passengers' lives at risk by performing such a dangerous stunt. The number of passengers onboard the bus is not known yet. There are reports that the driver was driving a private bus that allegedly belonged to Sangitam Travels.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the users are slamming the bus driver for his dangerous stunt. Strict action is being demanded against the bus driver and the agency that is hiring such careless bus drivers. Luckily, a major mishap was averted after the driver was alerted by a passenger of the bus. The video was shot by a pseenger who was onboard the bus and also alerted the bus driver, but the driver was not listening as he was wearing headphones. The passengers of the bus reached to their destination safely.

