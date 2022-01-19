'Are you serious?!': Twitter is absolutely thrilled by Glenn Maxwell's 'insane' innings of 154, highest in BBL history

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell recorded the highest ever score in the history of Big Bash League, scoring an unbeaten 154 off just 64 deliveries against Hobart Hurricanes during their BBL 11 clash in Melbourne on Wednesday.

It was Maxwell's 100th outing in the Big Bash League, which he made memorable by stroking his second ton. The left-hander laced his century with 22 fours and 4 sixes.

Thrilled by his unbelievable knock, cricket lovers took to Twitter to express their delight and excitement over Maxwell's fiery performance.

Take a look:

If you’re not watching Maxwell @BBL @FoxCricket you’re missing one of the all-time t20 knocks — BUZZ ROTHFIELD (@BuzzRothfield) January 19, 2022

Glenn Maxwell are you SERIOUS! He's on fire early for the Melbourne Stars in #BBL11 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2022

Maxwell becomes the first player to score 150+ runs in a single match in BBL history - The big show #Maxwell



154* (64) 22 Four 4⃣ and 4 6⃣ 🔥



RCB Blood ❤ Warra batting 🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/3lL3mYcvMw — Shamsi (MSH) 💔😭 (@ShamsiHaidri) January 19, 2022

The highest ever score in BBL history is now owned by Glenn Maxwell 🔥🔥💪💚#Maxwell #GlennMaxwell pic.twitter.com/1MYBqqRljn — Taلha. (@Oye_talha63) January 19, 2022

One word for Glenn Maxwell. INSANE



100 in his 100th BBL game.



150 🔥👀#Maxwell #bbl pic.twitter.com/wdM7KiERg6 — Matthewz (@matthewz369) January 19, 2022

Thanks to the Big-show's power packed performance, The Stars blasted all-time record score to close out the BBL MCG double-header against the Hurricanes.

In a dead rubber, Stars finished their innings on 2-273.

Earlier, the Hurricanes had won the toss and opted to bowl, but soon had to regret their decision given the form Maxwell was in.

The Stars skipper was at his absolute best, as he hit 42 runs off the first four overs, including his usual unorthodox shots all over the park for eight boundaries and brought up his scintillating ton in just 41 balls.

The highest individual score by a batter in men's BBL are:

Glenn Maxwell - 154*; Marcus Stoinis - 147*; Matthew Wade - 130*



Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 04:35 PM IST