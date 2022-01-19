Watch Video: Cameron Boyce scripts history with scintillating double hat-trick in BBL

Melbourne Renegades spinner Cameron Boyce scripted history in the Big Bash League (BBL), becoming the first bowler to record a 'double hat-trick' in the tournament. Boyce achieved this extra ordinary mile-stone during Renegades' game against Sydney Thunder on Wednesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Boyce dismissed Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Alex Ross and Daniel Sams to record a first double hat-trick in BBL. He got rid of Hales in the last delivery of his first over of the innings, and went on to dismiss the remaining batsmen in the first three balls of his second.

Boyce' amazing four wickets changed the course of game, as the duo of Hales and Khawaja had given Thunder a flying start in the contest. The duo had added 80 runs for the first wicket before the bowler provided the Renegades with the much-needed opening breakthrough. The English batsman lofted the delivery from Boyce towards long off, giving an easy catch to Unmukt Chand at the position.

Sangha, then, was stumped out in the second over followed by Ross and Sams who were both dismissed leg before-wicket.

As the day totally belonged to Boyce, he also went on to bag a five-wicket haul as he dismissed Thunder's wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Gilkes on 2 in his next over.

Watch Video Here:

WWWW



Cameron Boyce makes history with a DOUBLE HAT-TRICK at the MCG!



A BKT Golden Moment | #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/NNVZ2gIUSO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2022

We still can't believe this happened!! A double hattie from Cameron Boyce!! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/fQWsFakSnx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 19, 2022

Earlier, Renegades had won the toss and decided to bowl at the MCG.

Renegades, already out of contention for a spot in the final of the competition, are languishing at the bottom of the team-standings with 16 points in 13 matches. The side has won only three games in the tournament so far. Thunder, meanwhile, occupy the third spot.

The final of the 2021-22 BBL will take place on January 28.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 02:10 PM IST