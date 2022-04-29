Are matrimonial sites a place to look for candidates for your organization?

Every parent want to find the perfect partner for their child. Some try to find it by telling all their relatives while some register on matrimonial site. But see what happened when a dad sent a guy's profile to his daughter. What she did next has left netizens in splits.

Recently, a tweet went viral on social media in which a screenshot of dad and daughter's conversation was shared.

In the tweet the father is mad at his daughter cause he sent her a profile of a guy for marriage but instead she called the guy for the interview in her organization instead of going on a date with him and discussing the marriage.

The tweet was shared by Udita Pal with the caption that reads "What getting disowned from father looks like."

Later, she retweeted with a update saying he's looking for package that she can't afford and her dad has deleted her matrimonial profile.

Have a look at the tweet:

What getting disowned from father looks like. pic.twitter.com/nZLOslDUjq — Udita Pal 🧂 (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 02:48 PM IST