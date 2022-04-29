Watch: Bride shakes her leg on Bijlee Bijlee, video goes viral

Dancing on a wedding has a vibe of it's own, but when it's your own wedding the feeling of happiness is something which cannot be compared with anything else. With rising dopamine and cheerful environment the bride danced to Hardy Sandhu's hit song "Bijlee Bijlee" with her friends.

In the video, the enthusiastic bride and her lovely friends are seen on the stage of the wedding venue and shake a leg on Hardy Sandhu's hit song "Bijlee Bijlee" and stole everybody's heart. They did the hook step too! Not only the dance was energetic but groom's reaction was sweet which was like a cherry on top. As he came with a rose in his hand after her performance and knelt down in front of her.

This video was uploaded by ysdcweddingchoreography on Instagram witha caption that reads "An ELECTRIFYING performance by the bride @kamna90 & her squad..nahhh; her #KSquad 💪🏻⚡️ These bijlees wore their dancing shoes (literally) & set the dancefloor on fire 🔥 Don’t you think so? Also, WAIT for the groom (@malhotrautsav’s) reaction at the end!

The video was uploaded few days back and since then it had been watched by 766k times and had gathered 42.7k likes and multiple comments.

Watch video:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:44 PM IST