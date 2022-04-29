Watch: Dog helps owner in farming, wins hearts on the internet

Planting and farming are not everybody's cup of tea as it requires a lot of effort and aftercare. The chore of planting something can go a lot faster when someone has a trusting helping hand – or in this case a paw.

A video went viral on social which showed how a very cute doggo took up the role of a helper and assisted two men in planting potatoes.

In the video: A crate filled with potatoes is kept beside a man as he is seen planting a potato in each hole. Another man with a digging tool in his hand is helping him in digging the hole and covering it. This cute little doggo was seen assisting them by covering it with mud. He patiently waits for his owner to plant the potato and then assisted him in covering it with mud.

The clip was uploaded on Reddit by the user u/Thund3rbolt with the caption that reads: "I can halp with potatoes too".

One of the user commented: "Some Dogs has a habit of digging and hiding food in sand/ground for later use. Hope doggy won't dig it up and take everything out later."

While another used commented: "I love when a dog sees what you’re doing, understands the objective and decides to try and help. I had a husky who would see me sweeping leaves off the deck or raking the yard, and he’d put his nose to the ground and start walking slowly, trying to push leaves into a pile for me. It… wasn’t as helpful as he probably thought he was being but it was adorable and really cool that he figured it out on his own and wanted to help"

The clip was uploaded 4 days back and since then it got 48k upvotes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

