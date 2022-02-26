'Apna len den ka khel hai': Milind Soman sings Assamese song with wife Ankita Konwar; Watch video

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar set serious couple goals. The duo don't shy away from expressing their love for each other publicly or on social media.

The fitness-enthusiast couple often shares doting photos and videos with heartfelt messages to each other. Recently, Ankita Konwar shared an adorable video that shows Milind singing an Assamese song with her.

Ankita Konwar is from Assam, whereas Milind Soman is from Maharashtra.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she captioned it, “Everyday, I learn a little Marathi and he learns a little Assamese ! Apna len den ka khel hai . #languagelearning #soulfulsongs #love #happiness #couplethings.”

Ankita also added text to the clip. “Teaching my Maharashtrian guy a little Assamese.

Loading View on Instagram

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 27 thousand likes and over 4 lakh views. Netizens were absolutely in awe of the clip and showered them with love in the comments section. “This is pure love and understanding. One of the most beautiful couples,” a user wrote. While others commented heart eyes emoji.

See the reactions below:

Advertisement

Milind and Ankita got married in 2018, when Soman was 52, and Konwar was 26. The couple had to face much trolling and questioning about their relationship, but they took it on the nose and their love has just grown stronger over the years.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 03:02 PM IST