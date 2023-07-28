 Andhra Pradesh News: 25-Ft-Long Blue Whale Found Dead On Meghavaram Beach In Srikakulam; Visuals Surface
In the visuals, the blue whale was seen stranded on the shore as many people gathered around it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh News: 25-Ft-Long Blue Whale Found Dead On Meghavaram Beach In Srikakulam; Visuals Surface | Twitter

On Thursday, fishermen in Andhra Pradesh's Meghavaram beach found a blue whale washed ashore and lying lifeless there. The incident was a rare sight to the people there who saw the carcass of the 25-foot-long creature, reportedly weighing five tonnes, on the sand.

Locals shot videos and clicked pictures of the dead blue whale and shared them online; some of them have gone viral on social media. In the visuals, the blue whale was seen stranded on the shore as many people gathered around it. A few netizens expressed grief over the aquatic life's death while replying to the video. WATCH VIDEO

Andhra Pradesh Weather

Several parts of the state witnessed heavy rainfall earlier this month which may have led to the large creature being pushed to shore. On Wednesday, the IMD issued warnings of extremely heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana along with other regions of the country for the next two days.

Similar Incidents

Earlier this July, as many as 100 whales beached themselves at Cheynes Beach on the Australian coast. Before being stranded and losing their breath, they were seen in a 'heart' formation inside water. Visuals from the incident surfaced online and went viral. Some of the pilot whales were euthanised by volunteers in a tough decision to limit their suffering after they hit the sand in a tragic case of mass stranding.

In 2021, some fishermen rescued a shark entangled in the shore fishing net on Tantadi beach in Visakhapatnam. According to officials, it was a whale shark. It was later guided back to the sea by the forest department officials, fishermen, and wildlife conservationists.

