Barbie Fever Or For Real? Video Of 'Pink Dolphin' Sighting Goes Viral From Louisiana Coast (WATCH)

Dolphins are often believed to be in greyish-blue shades, but what if someone tells you they could be bright pink as well? You may be okay but curious to figure out if there's any Barbie connection to the thing since the video showing a pink dolphin in water has surfaced online days before the much-awaited movie's release.

In the video shared on Facebook by Thuman Gustin, we can see a dolphin sailing through the water near the Gulf of Mexico, Louisiana, US. The aquatic creature is seen moving with its fin above the water as the camera filmed it in an amazing video that has attracted several likes on social media.

Barbie Fever Or For Real?

No, no, it's nothing to do with Barbie releasing in the cinemas but a mere coincidence. Little did many know that pink dolphins exist but are rare to sight. They are also called 'boto' or Amazon river dolphin as it is a species of toothed whale native to South America.

Barbie movie will be out in the theatres worldwide on July 21. It starts Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles along with Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Ncutti Gatwa and John Cena.

In an interview, the film’s director Greta Gerwig mentioned how creating dreamy sets for the film resulted in a shortage of pink colour across the world. "I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much. The world ran out of pink.”

Last month, a heartwarming video where a man rescued a baby dolphin trapped in a fishing net and put it back into the water went viral. It showed a man carefully helping a little dolphin detangle from a fishing net and then comforting the aquatic creature by carefully holding it in his hands, followed by a gentle kiss to show affection and care.

