Barbie Vs Oppenheimer: Mumbai Police Takes A Humorous Approach To Promote Safety

Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated film Oppenheimer are set to hit the silver screen simultaneously on July 21. The excitement among moviegoers is palpable, and social media is buzzing with discussions and memes surrounding this epic clash.

The stark differences between the two films, from their genres to their narratives, have sparked a meme frenzy across the internet. Netizens have been tirelessly churning out Barbie Vs Oppenheimer memes, flooding our timelines with laughter-inducing content.

Surprisingly, Mumbai Police has decided to hop on this meme-filled bandwagon and utilize it as a unique way to spread awareness about safety rules.

Read Also Barbie Gets UA Certificate For Mentioning Masturbation & Sexual Harassment Scenes

MUMBAI POLICE JOINS BARBIE VS OPPENHEIMER TREND

Taking to their Instagram account, the Mumbai Police shared a series of hilarious memes, incorporating the ongoing trend. One of their posts humorously stated, "With such 'barbie' actions, you're signing up for Oppenheimer consequences."

Check out their post here:

While many appreciated the police force's efforts and their lighthearted approach to raising awareness, some Instagram users opined that the memes lacked coherence.

Although the idea was well-intentioned, they believed that the execution could have been better.

However, it's worth noting that Mumbai Police has a history of using fun posts to discuss and emphasize safety rules, making this initiative in line with their previous endeavours.

ABOUT BARBIE & OPPENHEIMER

As the release date draws near, both films continue to generate buzz. Barbie boasts a star-studded cast, including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in leading roles, accompanied by other notable actors in pivotal parts.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, is the brainchild of renowned director Christopher Nolan and features the talented Cillian Murphy in the main role. The film also stars Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and other notable actors.