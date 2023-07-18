Barbie Gets UA Certificate For Mentioning Masturbation & Sexual Harassment Scenes |

Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, featuring Margot Robbie as the fashion doll along with Ryan Gosling as Ken has received a UA certificate from the Central Board Of Film Certification in India. It means that the film contains moderate adult themes that can be watched by a child below 12 years of age only under parental guidance.

This comes after reports suggested that the film's certification was a result of "moderate innuendo, brief sexual harassment, and implied strong language." Besides that, the word “motherf**ker” has been bleeped and there are moderate profane words such as “crap”, “hell”, and “damn.”

Another scene involves the mentioning of masturbation, and a bunch of men harassing Barbie and slapping her butt, which results in her punching in the face, and getting arrested for it, as seen in the trailer.

Barbie, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, is the first major film production during Mattel's current corporate era under CEO Ynon Kreiz.

While plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, the movie has Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former learns the difficulties of being a live woman.

The film also stars Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou among others.

Barbie will hit the theatres on July 21, 2023.

