Barbie Ticket: Most Expensive Show Of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's Film In India Costs THIS Whopping Amount

After much anticipation and hype, 'Barbie', starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles, is all set to release in theatres on July 21. The Greta Gerwig directorial will be seen locking horns with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' in what is touted to be one of the biggest and most-talked-about clashes in recent times.

'Barbie' will see Robbie play the titular character while Gosling will be seen assuming the role of the famous Ken doll.

Drenched in pink, the film is as dreamy as it gets and movie lovers are already looking forward to experience it in theatres.

Most expensive Barbie ticket

The advanced bookings for 'Barbie' have started in India and most of the shows during the first weekend have already been sold out.

And now, a little research tells us that the most expensive ticket for 'Barbie' in India is priced at a whopping Rs 2,300, and for a change, it is not in Mumbai.

The costliest 'Barbie' ticket in India has been sold at Gurugram's Ambience Mall, and surprisingly, the show is almost full even before the film hits the theatres.

Barbie causes shortage of pink colour

Several photos and videos from the sets of 'Barbie' have gone viral on the internet and the one thing that is common and most prominent in the pictures is the colour pink.

In an interview a few days ago, director Greta Gerwig mentioned how creating the dreamy sets for the film resulted in a shortage of pink colour across the world.

"We were literally creating the alternate universe of Barbie Land... Maintaining the ‘kid-ness’ was paramount. I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much. The world ran out of pink," she said.

