 Oppenheimer Ticket: Mumbai Has Most Expensive Show Of Christopher Nolan's Film In India & It's Already Sold Out!
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
article-image

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'Oppenheimer' is all set to hit the cinemas on July 21 across the world, including in India, and fans cannot wait to witness the gripping tale and visual extravaganza on the silver screens. Shows have been scheduled at as early as 3 am and the tickets are getting sold like hot cakes.

'Oppenheimer' explores the life and invention of physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who is known as the Father of Atomic Bomb. It will showcase the rise and dilemma of the physicist who is credited for developing the first atomic bomb.

These atomic bombs were eventually dropped over Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the World War II, leading to destruction of life and property in Japan unlike humanity had ever witnessed.

article-image

Costliest Oppenheimer ticket in India

'Oppenheimer' is touted to be Nolan's most ambitious project and it is now finally set to hit the theatres in a few days.

The excitement for the film is palpable and is getting reflected in the number of tickets that have been already sold in India. Several shows over the first weekend, even those at odd hours like 3 am and midnight, have been rendered houseful.

The tickets are priced majorly on the upper side and a little research tells us that the most expensive show of 'Oppenheimer' in India is being hosted in Mumbai itself.

The costliest 'Oppenheimer' ticket in the country is priced at a whopping Rs 2,450 and it is for the 11 pm show in PVR Icon, Pheonix Palladium, located in Mumbai's Lower Parel locality.

What's even more surprising is that the recliner seats have already been sold out for Friday.

article-image

About Oppenheimer

The character of 'Oppenheimer' will be played by actor Cillian Murphy, who is set to be a Christopher Nolan for the first time. Interestingly, Murphy has been a regular in Nolan's films, having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk'.

Besides Murphy, 'Oppenheimer' also stars Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others.

Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, and Matt Damon.

article-image

