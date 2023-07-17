Oppenheimer Screening: Here's How You Can Win Christopher Nolan's 70 MM Reel |

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'Oppenheimer' explores the life and morally dubious achievements of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist credited with developing the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was the director of Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were actually put together, and one of the main contributors to the Manhattan Project, a government research project that ran from 1942 to 1946 and was focused on developing nuclear weapons.

The film will be out on July 21, 2023. In a bid to celebrate the release of this magnum opus, PVR IMAX will be conducting an In-Theatre Trivia Challenge from July 21 to August 1. During the film’s screening, audiences will be prompted to scan a QR code displayed on the screen using their smartphones. This QR code will lead them to an online trivia game related to the movie. Lucky customers shall get a chance to WIN Nolan 70 MM Reel.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, and Matt Damon.

The biographical book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, which was awarded the 2006 Pulitzer Prize, served as the inspiration for the movie. Along with producers Charles Roven and Emma Thomas, Nolan will adapt the book for the screen and serve as the project's director and producer.

