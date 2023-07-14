Ahead Of Oppenheimer, PVR To Re-Release Christopher Nolan Movies: From The Dark Knight Trilogy To Interstellar |

Christopher Nolan's upcoming biopic 'Oppenheimer' is touted to be one of 2023's biggest projects. The filmmaker, who is known for projects such as 'Memento', 'The Dark Knight' trilogy, 'Inception', 'Tenet' and others has always been a cinephile favourite, and someone who believes in delivering movies slow-cooked to perfection.

Wouldn't it be great to experience his cinematic wonders over the years once again on the big screen? As per reports, PVR will be re-releasing some of Nolan's greatest films in cinema halls ahead of 'Oppenheimer's release. These include 'The Dark Knight' trilogy, 'Inception', 'Interstellar', and 'Dunkirk'. The re-release of Nolan films will begin on July 17 and will go on till July 20.

Ahead of the release, the filmmaker shared that the story of 'Oppenheimer’, which is based on nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, is full of paradoxes and ethical dilemmas.

Speaking about what ignited the fire within him to tell J. Robert Oppenhimer's story, Nolan said: "Oppenheimer's story is one of the great stories that there is. It's full of paradoxes and ethical dilemmas, and that's the kind of material I'm always interested in. While the movie tries to help the audience understand why people have done the things they've done, it's at the same time asking 'Should they have done the things they've done?'."

He further mentioned: "Films, as a narrative medium, are uniquely suited to pulling an audience into a subjective experience, letting them judge things the way the characters judge them, while at the same time looking at these characters a little more objectively. At various points, we try to burrow into Oppenheimer’s psyche and take the audience on his emotional journey. That was the challenge of the film: To tell the story of a person who was involved in what was ultimately an extraordinarily destructive sequence of events, but done for the right reasons, and tell it from his point of view."

Produced by Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery), 'Oppenheimer' will release on July 21 across theatres in India with advance booking across IMAX theatres in India already open.

