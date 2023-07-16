Bhumi Pednekar Joins The Barbie Trend In Stunning Pink Look: Check Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 16, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar creates a buzz as she unveils stunning Barbie-inspired pictures.
The Bollywood actress gave fans a sneak peek into her "Barbiefied" avatar, raising excitement for the highly anticipated film 'Barbie'.
Bhumi Pednekar exuded elegance and charm in a glamarous pink ensemble.
She completed her look with matching accessories and a customized chain of her name ‘BHUMI’.
Bhumi’s ‘Barbie’ transformation captured attention and admiration from her followers.
Right now, she has a packed schedule with four other films lined up for release this year.
Her recent film 'Afwah' received favourable reviews from the critics and the audience.
Now, fans are eagerly awaiting her versatile performances in 'Bhakshak', 'The Lady Killer', and 'Meri Patni Ka Remake'.
