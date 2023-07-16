Abhishek Malhan & Jiya Shankar Go Romantic In Bigg Boss OTT 2

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 16, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2 has kept the audience hooked with interesting twists and turns ever since it started airing, and the bond between Abhishek Malhan - Jiya Shankar is currently gaining the attention.
Recently, the duo who share a close bond, romanced each other inside Bigg Boss house.
In the latest episode, Shriya Pilgaonkar will enter BB house to promote her upcoming film Ishq-E-Nadaan.
Abhishek and Jiya will be seen holding hands and dancing as Shriya will assign them a task to perform together.
During the task, you will see them grooving to the romantic title track of 'Ishq-E-Nadaan'.
This upcoming segment is sure to provide goosebumps to all the #Abhiya fans who are rooting for Abhishek and Jiya inside the BB house.
In the most recent episode,we also saw an ugly fight between Pooja Bhatt & Jiya Shankar, in which Abhishek was seen supporting Jiya.
He pointed out that Pooja used some inappropriate words against Jiya, supporting the actress. Pojja & Jiya reconciled their differences later.
