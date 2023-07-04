Barbie Or Oppenheimer? Here’s What Tom Cruise Will Watch First

Tom Cruise has once again captured the attention of movie enthusiasts and industry insiders alike with his recent promotion of two summer blockbusters that are set to clash at the box office.

The movies in question are Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated 'Oppenheimer' and Greta Gerwig's captivating 'Barbie', In a surprising twist, Cruise expressed his enthusiasm for both films, emphasizing his love for the concept of a double feature and revealing his intention to catch them in theatres once they are released on July 21.

WHICH FILM WILL HE WATCH FIRST?

While 'Oppenheimer' boasts the talented Cillian Murphy in the lead role, portraying a notable nuclear scientist, 'Barbie' showcases the remarkable duo of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, bringing the popular Mattel dolls to life on the silver screen.

Curiously enough, these two contrasting films are slated to hit theaters on the exact same day—July 21. However, moviegoers won't have to wait that long to see Cruise in action, as his latest adrenaline-fueled endeavor, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," will hit the screens a mere nine days earlier, on July 12.

During a recent interview with a media outlet, the Mission: Impossible star shared his plans for the release weekend. "I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I'll catch them during the opening weekend. On Friday, I'll immerse myself in 'Oppenheimer,' and then on Saturday, it'll be time for Barbie," Cruise stated confidently, clearly demonstrating his excitement for these upcoming cinematic experiences.

This declaration comes on the heels of Cruise's Instagram post from last week, where he not only expressed his support for the unique "double feature" of 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' but also promoted the anniversary of another iconic film franchise.

CRUISE'S ADMIRATION FOR HARRISON FORD

In the aforementioned social media post, Cruise showcased his admiration for the legendary actor Harrison Ford, who recently celebrated 40 years since his first portrayal of the beloved archaeologist in "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark." Cruise congratulated Ford on his outstanding contribution to cinema, acknowledging the lasting impact of the character and expressing his own aspirations to continue making action-packed 'Mission: Impossible' films well into the future.

Accompanied by a photo of Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie holding tickets in front of an 'Indiana Jones;' poster, the post certainly generated excitement among fans eagerly anticipating the latest instalment, 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'.